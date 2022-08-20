Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road.
According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home.
Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
There were no reported injuries.
