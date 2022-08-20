HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road.

According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home.

Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI (WAFF)

Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

There were no reported injuries.

