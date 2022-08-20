Deals
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in DeKalb County in reference to an accident.

According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.

At this time it is unclear if those injuries came from people inside of the car, 18-wheeler or house.

The accident created a gas leak in the home which has since been turned off.

