Scattered storms Friday through the weekend

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Good morning and happy Friday!  Fair skies and good visibility will start off this Friday morning with comfortable morning temperatures in the middle 60s. 

A disturbance to our south will usher in more cloud cover through the morning hours leaving us partly to mostly cloudy, highs today will reach the middle 80s again.  Scattered rain showers and storms will develop after lunchtime and will stay with us through the evening hours.  While these storms will remain below severe criteria, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. 

Storms will wrap up late tonight leaving us mostly cloudy with warmer low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Saturday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop through the afternoon hours.  Keep an eye on the WAFF 48 Weather App if you have outside plans.  Sunday has a better chance of seeing some better coverage of the rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. 

Next work and school week also looks to be fairly unsettled with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, temperatures are trending below average in the low to middle 80s.

