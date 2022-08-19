Partnership between Amazon, United Launch Alliance brings jobs to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new partnership between Amazon and United Launch Alliance that was announced in April will bring 250 jobs to Decatur.

The partnership is for 38 launches of the Vulcan rocket as part of Project Kuiper. The goal of the project is to make high-speed, low-latency broadband more affordable and accessible around the world.

Chairman of the Morgan County Industrial Development Board Ashley Ashwander said the impact of the ULA has been significant in Decatur.

“I don’t think we fully appreciate how wonderful it is that we have ULA in our community,” Ashwander said. “There are so many companies ULA has brought in or continued to bring in that supply and bring in different manufacturers and part suppliers for the different projects they have. So its a huge benefit for our community not only for jobs but also the recognition of the great projects and products they are working on.”

