Muggy and Stormy Weekend Ahead

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tracking showers and storms this afternoon along a frontal boundary that is tracking from the south. So far, lightning is not a primary threat as storms have struggled to develop with drier air pushing in from the northwest. With that being said, there shouldn’t be very many if any lightning delays with high school football games kicking off this evening. Expect most activity to come to an end near sunset with mainly dry conditions overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This weekend will feature a muggy and stormy forecast with scattered activity developing once again on Saturday as the front continues to push in from the south. Afternoon highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 80s with showers and storms likely beginning by the afternoon and lingering into the evening hours. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but prepare for an hour or two delays.

The best chance for rain will be arriving on Sunday and into your next work week as another frontal boundary approaches and sinks into the region. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding issues are our main hazards as anywhere from one to three inches of rain could fall within this timeframe. The front will continue to push through the viewing area into early next week and stall just south of us making rain chances more limited likely by Tuesday.

