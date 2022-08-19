Deals
Missing, endangered alert issued for Prattville woman possibly driving north

Joann Johnson Cain has been reported missing from Prattville.
Joann Johnson Cain has been reported missing from Prattville.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding Joann Johnson Cain.

According to Prattville police, Cain is a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back.

Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain could possibly be heading north. Around 4 a.m., license plate readers pinged her vehicle on Highway 31 in Hartselle around 4 a.m.

Police say it appears Cain may be traveling north. License plate readers pinged her on Hwy 31...
Police say it appears Cain may be traveling north. License plate readers pinged her on Hwy 31 in Hartselle (just south of Decatur) at about 4 a.m. Friday.((Source: Prattville Police Department))

Cain was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back. She is driving a purple 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Alabama tag #4A01NY6.

Police say Cain may be living with a condition that would impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding Cain’s whereabouts, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

