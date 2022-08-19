Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is looking to spread its wings – with chickens.

The fast-food giant is testing a chicken version of its legendary Big Mac.

This sandwich, which has been available in the United Kingdom for part of this year, comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.

But instead of beef, these sandwiches feature a pair of tempura chicken patties.

These chicken Big Macs will be served in Miami-area restaurants soon.

Company officials said if sales and reviews are good, they could eventually be sold nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crash in Rainsville results in chemical spill
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Willie Preston
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
Reuben Gulley
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say
Truck crash in Rainsville results in chemical spill
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne