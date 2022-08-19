Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest celebrates good music, good people

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grammy-award winning musician Jason Isbell is headed back through those Alabama Pines for another year at ShoalsFest.

Isbell started the music festival in 2019 with the help of his community and some good friends. But for him, it’s not just a regular festival, it’s a time to come back home.

Isbell grew up just outside of Muscle Shoals in a small town called Green Hill. Coming from a musical family, he grew up playing music and gigs around the same area bands like The Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin recorded at. After a few years with the rock band Drive By Truckers, Isbell released quite a few solo records that ultimately led to his first Grammy.

Now, he’s touring on the road and posting really cute photos of his family on Instagram.

The Isbell family along with many of their friends will be at ShoalsFest for another great weekend of music. The two day festival is happening October 1-2 at McFarland park in Florence.

This year’s lineup features some names like Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brittney Spencer, Drivin N Cryin, Amanda Shires and of course, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. You can also expect some local north Alabama acts like Wanda, Billy Allen and the Pollies, and everyone’s favorite magician, Steve Trash.

Isbell is celebrating his hometown the best way he knows how, with good music and good people.

Tickets are on sale now at ShoalsFet.net.

