Information about Huntsville 2022 municipal election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city council and the board of education.

Voters in districts two, three and four are the only voters eligible to cast ballots. If you plan to vote on Aug. 23, find out what you need to know before you head to the ballots.

Election information

If you would like to find out information about candidates or see a sample ballot in English and Spanish, click here.

Where to vote

If you do not know your precinct after the recent redistricting process, click here. Have your name and date of birth to find out your precinct.

Runoff date

If necessary, the runoff election will be held Sept. 20.

Oath of office

The elected officials will be sworn in on Nov. 7.

Results

To get election results on Aug. 23, click here.

Meet the candidates

To find out more about the candidates running for city council and board of education, see the playlist below.

