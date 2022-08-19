Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation continues.

