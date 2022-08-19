Get the latest on high school football with 48 Blitz

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High School Football is officially back and so is 48 Blitz!

48 Sports anchors Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers are gearing up for a new season of football and will have all details from the gridiron every Friday night at 10.

This year, they’re taking things into overtime with a new show, 48 Blitz OT. The post-show will feature Carl talking about everything from great plays, to last-minute calls and players to look out for.

You can watch 48 Blitz every Friday at 10 p.m. and stream 48 Blitz OT on Facebook, WAFF.com, or the 48 News app. Keep up with all the games scores in real time on the 48 Blitz Scoreboard.

