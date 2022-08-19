Deals
Friday Afternoon Forecast

This Afternoon
This Afternoon(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A greater chance at showers this afternoon with highs bouncing back towards average.

Highs range in the upper 80s low 90s Today with broken skies. Showers continue on and off into the evening hours tonight.

Lows remain in the 60s and 70s.

Rain returns for the weekend with humidity and the middle to upper 80s.

The next several days will continue with slightly cooler than average temperatures and chances for showers.

