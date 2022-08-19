Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances

FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances
By Haley Baker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aging is a part of life. It does not have to be a time of fear and uncertainty, for you or your parents. If you are a caregiver for your parents or other aging relatives, you need to plan ahead and be proactive. Start now having a conversation with your parents about their finances. The information below will get you started.

Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union says certain things should be discussed.

  • Important documents: In addition to a will, make sure your loved one has a power of attorney for both health care and financial affairs. These legal documents will allow an appointed person to make medical or fiscal decisions for a frail or incapacitated relative. Other important documents include an advance directive, living will, birth certificate, marriage certificate, deeds to property, deeds to cemetery plots, military discharge papers, insurance policies, and pension benefits.
  • Expenses: Do you know what they owe? Could you pay their bills if you needed to? Be sure to ask these questions, in case your loved one gets to a point where they can’t physically write checks or take care of bills.
  • Assets: Are there assets that need to be monitored, such as property, accounts at other financial institutions, or heirlooms? All important topics to bring up in conversation with your family member.
  • Insurance: Can you locate important insurance policies? Are you aware of the type of insurance they have and what it will cover?
  • Timing and Empathy: Make sure the conversation happens when you aren’t rushed. If other family members need to be involved, set aside a time when everyone is available. Acknowledge your respect for your parents and that this may be a difficult conversation for them to have. Express your desire to help them maintain their independence by planning ahead.

Be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crash in Rainsville results in chemical spill
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city...
Information about Huntsville 2022 municipal election
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances
Lawrence County NAACP calls for resignation.
Lawrence County NAACP calls for resignation
ASCTE students start classes on a new campus
ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park