57 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in Etowah County

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Attalla.
Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Attalla.(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATTALLA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) officers and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons in Attalla.

Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on Aug. 11 after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane. During the search,14 guns and $33,193 in cash was also discovered.

Huerta was arrested for trafficking and transported to the Etowah County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

