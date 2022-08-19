26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County.

Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

