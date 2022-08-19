Deals
2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced

WAFF Elite Eight Team
WAFF Elite Eight Team(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team.

Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!

2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team

  • Kobe Kennum (OL)- Mars Hill Bible Panthers
  • Jahlil Hurley (CB)- Florence Falcons
  • Carlin Long (RB)- Huntsville Panthers
  • Nic Strong (RB)- Randolph Raiders
  • Gio Lopez (QB)- James Clemens Jets
  • Rayshawn Hardy (QB)- Bob Jones Patriots
  • Logan Anderson (RB)- Fyffe Red Devils
  • Brandon Fussell (WR)- Guntersville Wildcats

