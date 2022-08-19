2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team.

Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!

2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team

Kobe Kennum (OL)- Mars Hill Bible Panthers

Jahlil Hurley (CB)- Florence Falcons

Carlin Long (RB)- Huntsville Panthers

Nic Strong (RB)- Randolph Raiders

Gio Lopez (QB)- James Clemens Jets

Rayshawn Hardy (QB)- Bob Jones Patriots

Logan Anderson (RB)- Fyffe Red Devils

Brandon Fussell (WR)- Guntersville Wildcats

