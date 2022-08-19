Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat spill in Rainsville
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, residents can go home
Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, residents can go home
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say