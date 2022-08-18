SCOUTED: A look at this year’s Crush Wine and Food Fest
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most anticipated events in north Alabama is just around the corner!
Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to downtown Huntsville for it’s 8th year! September 19 - 25, experience a week of wine, spirits, and culinary bliss through tastings, dinners and much more.
The Scout Guide’s Dawn Pumpelly is giving us a sneak peek at what to expect.
