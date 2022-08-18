Deals
Overnight fire destroys Gatlin Road mobile home in Toney

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney mobile home was destroyed in an overnight fire on Gatlin Road.

According to firefighters on the scene just off Highway 53, the home is a complete loss. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in a back bedroom.

Units from Toney, Harvest, and Bobo have all been on the scene this morning.

Firefighters will continue to work the scene until all hot spots are extinguished. The structure will then be fully torn down with help from Madison County crews. Firefighters at the scene said mobile home fires are tough to control because they spread very quickly.

