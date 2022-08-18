Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville.

Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“Lucas is a ray of sunshine every time he walks through that door,” one of his co-workers said.

See for yourself why everyone loves to see Luke at Food City.

