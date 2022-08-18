Deals
Mainly sunny and dry today, better storm chances ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Forecast Outlook
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning!  Areas of fog have developed overnight and will continue to spread out for the morning commute, visibility can fall to less than a half mile in some locations. 

Fair skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s will start off the day today.  Skies will stay mainly sunny through the morning into the afternoon with our highs reaching the low to middle 80s, the wind will be fairly light from the NNE.  Very isolated rain showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible through the afternoon although most communities will stay dry. 

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with scattered showers and storms moving in from the south for the Friday morning commute.  Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s again, a few showers and storms will be possible on Friday afternoon.  The weekend forecast looks ok for now with mostly dry conditions expected Saturday, isolated afternoon thunderstorms may have an impact on some outdoor plans. 

Sunday looks to be a bit more unsettled with highs in the middle to upper 80s.  A front will approach the area on Sunday bringing better chances for rain and storms coverage.  Slow moving storms may produce a threat of locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches.  These storms may linger into Monday morning’s commute.  The pattern will stay active heading into next work and school week.

