Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Thomas Hollingworth
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

Latest News

A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Accuser and star witness testifies at R. Kelly trial
Huntsville voters head to the polls next Tuesday for municipal races
Huntsville advocacy group going door to door ahead of municipal election
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts