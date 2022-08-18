Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Huntsville advocacy group going door to door ahead of municipal election

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Vote Huntsville is knocking on doors to get out the vote. For weeks, they’ve been making sure people living in districts two, three and four know all about the upcoming municipal election.

They aren’t endorsing a candidate or policy, Their only agenda is raising awareness of the election.

Vote Huntsville Executive Director Jordan Steeleman says it’s important to really get out in the community because the municipal elections are easily overlooked.

Voter turnout is often low, but the election’s impact could be huge.

“One of the things that make local elections unique and important and impactful is that you get to hear directly from the community and what they need,” said Steeleman. “Us as advocates, as helpers and friends and neighbors we get to relay that back to elected officials and ask them what the community wants to know otherwise a lot of people wouldn’t have that opportunity.

They are canvassing district two on August 18. They’re meeting at the Max Luther Dr. Community Center parking lot at 6 p.m.

They will canvas a different district Saturday morning. To get more information text or call their hotline at (256) 384-8787 or email team@votehuntsville.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Thomas Hollingworth
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

Latest News

Hazmat spill in Rainsville
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
Fatal boat crash manslaughter trial set to begin this week
Trial continues for man accused in fatal DUI boat wreck