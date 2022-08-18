Huntsville advocacy group going door to door ahead of municipal election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Vote Huntsville is knocking on doors to get out the vote. For weeks, they’ve been making sure people living in districts two, three and four know all about the upcoming municipal election.

They aren’t endorsing a candidate or policy, Their only agenda is raising awareness of the election.

Vote Huntsville Executive Director Jordan Steeleman says it’s important to really get out in the community because the municipal elections are easily overlooked.

Voter turnout is often low, but the election’s impact could be huge.

“One of the things that make local elections unique and important and impactful is that you get to hear directly from the community and what they need,” said Steeleman. “Us as advocates, as helpers and friends and neighbors we get to relay that back to elected officials and ask them what the community wants to know otherwise a lot of people wouldn’t have that opportunity.

They are canvassing district two on August 18. They’re meeting at the Max Luther Dr. Community Center parking lot at 6 p.m.

They will canvas a different district Saturday morning. To get more information text or call their hotline at (256) 384-8787 or email team@votehuntsville.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.