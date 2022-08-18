Deals
Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member

Incumbent Bill Kling runs against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville City Council positions are up for election and two Huntsville leaders are trying to claim the district four job.

Incumbent of over thirty years, Bill Kling, is facing off against Mark Clouser, a retired Huntsville firefighter and businessman.

Between the two of them they have over 50 years of public service experience. They have an intimate view of Huntsville’s infrastructure as that is a big piece of both of their platforms.

They say infrastructure needs to be a priority now that Huntsville has the largest population in the state.

“We took a very hungry approach and I’m proud of being on the team working on that where we are looking at the future five, ten, and 25 years,” said Kling. “In fact, we have a twenty-year capital plan so we have resources that are planned based on population-based growth projections so that we’ll know the needs we have.”

Clouser thinks infrastructure growth should be happening faster.

“We’re an ‘A’ in growth but how we’re managing growth you have to understand if you’re outgrowing your infrastructure that’s a positive thing,” Clouser said. “If you’re not that means you’re going backward. We’ve done a good job of growing, the infrastructure is just falling a little bit behind for me we have to just pick up the pace and get back to a better level.”

There will be a third name on the ballot, Jackie Reed. Reed was a city watchdog who ran for mayor and City Council many times.

She passed away earlier this year after she qualified for the election.

Reed’s daughter, Debbie Batson, says she wouldn’t mind if her late mom won.

”I think it would be amazing,” said Batson. “I know she has worked hard and dedicated so much of her life to the city council and she loves the city with all of her heart, always did. I think it would be a blessing.”

The election is on August 23. Click here to find your polling place.

