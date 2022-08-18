Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are looking for an alleged credit card culprit who investigators say took advantage of a distracted parent. Police are hoping you can help bring this man to justice.

Police are still looking for other people in the area.

Charles Edward Lee is wanted for Criminal Mischief 1st. Lee allegedly damaged drywall, windows, etc. inside of a local home.

Elantra Annette Briggs is wanted for Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Briggs allegedly exposed a child to marijuana.

Shakur Amod Steele is wanted for Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Donald Lonzell Jefferson is wanted for Trafficking Fentanyl into the Huntsville area.

Steven Paul Flanagan is wanted for Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child. Flanagan was caring for a child that received rib and skull fractures.

