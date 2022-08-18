Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this story is for you and your children. A brand new kid’s sensory gym that is catering to all children will open soon in Owens Cross Roads.

Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker have announced the location of the gym for the first We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in North Alabama. It will be located at 326 Sutton Rd. Suites E-H. The facility is near the Hampton Cove Walmart.

In September 2010, Dina Kimmel opened the doors to the first We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Tarzana, California. The mission of the organization is to provide a safe place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together.

“We got started because we have a son on the autism spectrum, and we also have a son that is not on the autistic spectrum,” Vanessa Tucker said. “We wanted to create a safe place for them and for other families that are like ours, where they both can be inclusive playing together.”

Members of the organization also hope to provide a space where families never have to say, “I’m sorry.”

“This is a safe place where you don’t have to feel sorry... Your child can come in and just be themselves,” said the Tuckers.

The Tuckers say they are excited to bring the gym to the Huntsville area. It will feature trampolines, ziplines and sensory equipment.

The equipment is specifically designed to aid children with autism and sensory processing disorders; however, the Tuckers say all children can benefit from it.

The gym will be open seven days a week. The owners plan to host summer camps, after school programs and more!

The Tuckers say they are hoping to be done with construction by the end of this month, and open the gym in the coming weeks.

Eventually, they plan to open a similar gym in the Birmingham area.

Currently, they are hiring part-time employees and searching for volunteers to help out with their after-school programs and day camps for the Huntsville location. They are also accepting donations, which will go towards the new kid’s gym.

Click here if you are interested in donating. You can also follow We Rock the Spectrum Huntsville on Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok for more information and updates on the gym.

