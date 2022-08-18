Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this story is for you and your children. A brand new kid’s sensory gym that is catering to all children will open soon in Owens Cross Roads.

Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker have announced the location of the gym for the first We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in North Alabama. It will be located at 326 Sutton Rd. Suites E-H. The facility is near the Hampton Cove Walmart.

In September 2010, Dina Kimmel opened the doors to the first We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Tarzana, California. The mission of the organization is to provide a safe place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together.

“We got started because we have a son on the autism spectrum, and we also have a son that is not on the autistic spectrum,” Vanessa Tucker said. “We wanted to create a safe place for them and for other families that are like ours, where they both can be inclusive playing together.”

Members of the organization also hope to provide a space where families never have to say, “I’m sorry.”

“This is a safe place where you don’t have to feel sorry... Your child can come in and just be themselves,” said the Tuckers.

The Tuckers say they are excited to bring the gym to the Huntsville area. It will feature trampolines, ziplines and sensory equipment.

The equipment is specifically designed to aid children with autism and sensory processing disorders; however, the Tuckers say all children can benefit from it.

The gym will be open seven days a week. The owners plan to host summer camps, after school programs and more!

The Tuckers say they are hoping to be done with construction by the end of this month, and open the gym in the coming weeks.

Eventually, they plan to open a similar gym in the Birmingham area.

Currently, they are hiring part-time employees and searching for volunteers to help out with their after-school programs and day camps for the Huntsville location. They are also accepting donations, which will go towards the new kid’s gym.

Click here if you are interested in donating. You can also follow We Rock the Spectrum Huntsville on Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok for more information and updates on the gym.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue
Hazmat spill in Rainsville
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, susbtance is identified
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
Thomas Hollingworth
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Ross Newton Wooten III
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
Huntsville City Council candidate Drake Daggett
Huntsville City Council candidate, Mark Clouser, talks about his platform
Huntsville voters head to the polls next Tuesday for municipal races
Huntsville advocacy group going door-to-door ahead of municipal election