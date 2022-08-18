Deals
Bonanza plane goes down at Huntsville Executive Airport

Bonanza plane goes down at Huntsville Executive Airport
Bonanza plane goes down at Huntsville Executive Airport(Traci Kay Rippey)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday a small plane went down at the Huntsville Executive Airport.

According to a witness on the scene, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. The witness says that the pilot was the only person in the plane and believes that engine failure caused the crash.

Source: Traci Kay Rippey
Source: Traci Kay Rippey(Traci Kay Rippey)

A Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson says there were no injuries, no fire and no hazards or dangers to anyone else.

The scene has since been cleared.

