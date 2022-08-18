Bonanza plane goes down at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday a small plane went down at the Huntsville Executive Airport.

According to a witness on the scene, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. The witness says that the pilot was the only person in the plane and believes that engine failure caused the crash.

Source: Traci Kay Rippey (Traci Kay Rippey)

A Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson says there were no injuries, no fire and no hazards or dangers to anyone else.

The scene has since been cleared.

