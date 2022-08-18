18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused a hazardous material spill on Highway 75 and Main Street in Rainsville on Thursday, according to the DeKalb County EMA.

It is recommended that people evacuate at least 1,000 feet from the area because there is a “threat to life.”

Evacuation is recommended 1000 feet from the AL 35 and AL 75 intersection in Rainsville. There is a hazmat spill which has a threat to life safety issue. Do not approach Rainsville Redlight. — DeKalb County AL HSEMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) August 18, 2022

This story will be updated once further information is released.

