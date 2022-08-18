Deals
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused a spill on Highway 75 and Main Street in Rainsville...
A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused a spill on Highway 75 and Main Street in Rainsville on Thursday.(TPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused a hazardous material spill on Highway 75 and Main Street in Rainsville on Thursday, according to the DeKalb County EMA.

It is recommended that people evacuate at least 1,000 feet from the area because there is a “threat to life.”

This story will be updated once further information is released.

