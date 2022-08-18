Deals
18-wheeler wreck causes 'threat to life' hazmat spill in Rainsville, residents can go home

18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler caused a hazardous material spill on Highway 75 and Main Street in Rainsville on Thursday, according to the DeKalb County EMA.

It is recommended that people evacuate at least 1,000 feet from the area because there is a “threat to life.” Officers on the scene said the chemical is Hydrogen Peroxide with a concentration rate above 30%.

Since the concentration rate gives it a thermodynamic property, which means it creates its own heat, the substance is very reactive. According to EMA, the substance is often used in textiles for bleaching.

The DeKalb County EMA posted on Twitter that the school board is rerouting busses as the intersection of Highway 75 and Main Street will remain closed for over three hours.

Officials on the scene are using fire suppression tactics and are blocking drains.

A Rainsville Police dispatcher said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The truck wrecked while trying to maneuver around construction. The driver sustained no injuries. Both Highway 35 and 75 remain fully closed indefinitely.

The following detours have been put in place while the issue is resolved:

  • Highway 35 from Fort Payne will detour onto Marshall Road
  • Highway 35 from Powell will detour onto Rainbow Avenue
  • Highway 75 north will detour onto Marshall Road
  • Highway 75 south will detour onto George Wallace Drive

Plainview School created a boundary map showing parents if they live within the boundary and their child is a bus rider, they must pick their child up from the school.

The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page is tracking businesses closed due to the spill.

DeKalb County HSEMA says that residents can now return to their homes.

