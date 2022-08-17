Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Wednesday-Sunday
Wednesday-Sunday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Showers continue this afternoon, mostly to the west of I-65.

Clouds will loom overhead in these areas while a few to the east will see patches of sunlight throughout the afternoon hours.

Highs range in the upper 70s low 80s today with broken skies. Showers continue on and off into the evening hours tonight.

Lows remain close to average.

A slight break from the rain on Thursday will allow us to warm up slightly into the middle to upper 80s.

Rain returns for your Friday into the weekend with humidity and the middle to upper 80s.

The next several days will continue with slightly cooler than average temperatures and chances for showers.

