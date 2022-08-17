Deals
Voiceover artist takes over the TVL mic

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we know a thing or two about talking. But Huntsville local Jeremy Michael Durm may know a bit more.

Durm is a professional voice artist. You may have heard heard him in Johnsonville commercials or on the SEC network, but did you know that big voice is actually coming from north Alabama?

He joined Payton Walker for a conversation about his fun career and even tested out some fun TVL lines.

Keep up with Jeremy on Instagram and check out more of his work at AreYouSpokeFor.com.

