Toddler found along with stolen items and methamphetamine in home search

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to New Hope Police Sergeant Tim Garrett, the New Hope Police Department and Madison County Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Race Track Road.

The search warrant was executed around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after officers received a tip of stolen items at the home.

During the search officers and deputies found multiple stolen items, methamphetamine and a two-year-old child. The child has been turned over to DHR.

Officers discovered that the offender, Justin Taylor Franco, was stealing power from Huntsville Utilities which has since been disconnected.

Franco is being charged with chemical endangerment - non-family, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine and is being held at Madison County Jail on a $6,000 bond. Ashley Payne, who lives at the home, has pending charges.

Items such as camping equipment and a mini refrigerator have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.