Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Limestone County Correctional Facility
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Nicholas Pierre Boudoin
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue

Latest News

Justin Taylor Franco
New Hope man faces drug charges after police find meth, stolen items in home
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe