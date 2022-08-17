Deals
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been...
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing in Syria since August 2012, hold up photos of him during a new conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017.(Source: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories.”

Biden’s comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its lengthy conflict. Biden’s remarks were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.

Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

