See why comedian Leanne Morgan and Payton are laughing so hard on TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Leanne Morgan says she grew up a country girl in Tennessee and her thick southern accent sure does give it away.

Morgan’s comedy career started when she was selling jewelry and everyone came to her sales parties because of how much she made them all laugh. (One person even peed on a couch). It wasn’t long until others started encouraging her to do standup.

Her fan base continues to grow as she shares everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby.

Morgan is currently on The Big Panty Tour for her 100-city theater run across the U.S. She’s stopping in Huntsville for four different shows at the Von Braun Center on August 20 - 21. Fore more information and to get your tickets, visit LeanneMorgan.com.

