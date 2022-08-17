Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front their of home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. an off-duty Decatur Police Department officer was at home on 11th Street Southeast when Gregory Martin Hill, 54 approached his home in a car.

As the officer was approaching Hill’s car, Hill sped away and hit a car and a mailbox before driving towards the officer in what seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt Hill hit a tree.

While the officer was heading inside of his home to get his weapon, Hill got out of his car and followed the officer on to his carport.

Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. Hill then drove towards the officer again in his front yard, the officer started to fire multiple shots into the car.

In this attempt Hill managed to hit the officer and did not sustain any injuries from the gunfire.

Once other officers arrived at the home Hill was arrested. Hill was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash bond by Decatur Circuit Judge Charles Elliot.

Hill is charged with second degree assault with additional charges pending.

According to officials, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released soon.

