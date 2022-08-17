Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front their of home

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car at his home
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car at his home(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. an off-duty Decatur Police Department officer was at home on 11th Street Southeast when Gregory Martin Hill, 54 approached his home in a car.

As the officer was approaching Hill’s car, Hill sped away and hit a car and a mailbox before driving towards the officer in what seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt Hill hit a tree.

While the officer was heading inside of his home to get his weapon, Hill got out of his car and followed the officer on to his carport.

Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. Hill then drove towards the officer again in his front yard, the officer started to fire multiple shots into the car.

In this attempt Hill managed to hit the officer and did not sustain any injuries from the gunfire.

Once other officers arrived at the home Hill was arrested. Hill was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash bond by Decatur Circuit Judge Charles Elliot.

Hill is charged with second degree assault with additional charges pending.

According to officials, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Motorcycle crash
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
IRS increases teacher deductions
IRS increasing teacher expense deductions for classrooms
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell