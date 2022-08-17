Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An off-duty Decatur Police officer was hit by a car in front of his own home on Tuesday.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at home on 11th Street Southeast when Gregory Martin Hill, 54, approached in a car after 5 p.m. on August 16.

As the officer was approaching Hill’s car, Hill sped away hitting another car and a mailbox before driving towards the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree. While the officer was heading inside of his home to get his weapon, Hill got out of his car and followed the officer onto his carport.

Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. Hill then drove towards the officer again in his front yard, the officer started to fire multiple shots into the car. In this alleged attempt, Hill managed to hit the officer and did not sustain any injuries from the gunfire.

Once other officers arrived at the home, Hill was arrested.

Hill was previously charged with has been charged with attempted murder and Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Hill’s bond at $1,000,000 cash.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home walking around.

