Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An off-duty Decatur Police officer was hit by a car in front of his own home on Tuesday.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at home on 11th Street Southeast when Gregory Martin Hill, 54, approached in a car after 5 p.m. on August 16.

As the officer was approaching Hill’s car, Hill sped away hitting another car and a mailbox before driving towards the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree. While the officer was heading inside of his home to get his weapon, Hill got out of his car and followed the officer onto his carport.

Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. Hill then drove towards the officer again in his front yard, the officer started to fire multiple shots into the car. In this alleged attempt, Hill managed to hit the officer and did not sustain any injuries from the gunfire.

Once other officers arrived at the home, Hill was arrested.

Hill was previously charged with has been charged with attempted murder and Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Hill’s bond at $1,000,000 cash.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home walking around.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue
Hazmat spill in Rainsville
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, susbtance is identified
This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP.
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
Thomas Hollingworth
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Ross Newton Wooten III
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
Kid's Gym update in Owens Cross Roads.
Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area
Huntsville City Council candidate Drake Daggett
Huntsville City Council candidate, Mark Clouser, talks about his platform
Huntsville voters head to the polls next Tuesday for municipal races
Huntsville advocacy group going door-to-door ahead of municipal election