Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently.

In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.

That man is still in the ICU at this time.

The post also outlines another incident that occurred Monday in which a woman was arrested and taken to the jail but upon entry, officers noticed an anomaly on the body scan.

The woman was then sent to the hospital where she was diagnosed with constipation and released to the jail. Later in the day, she had to be administered Narcan for a potential overdose.

On Tuesday, officers discovered an inmate giving another inmate a substance that was determined to be meth.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that while officers had to perform searches, the jail had been on lockdown. Each incident is under investigation at this time.

