Limestone County murder suspect indicted

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested in April for a murder that involved a knife and a wooden bowl has now been indicted.

Court filings show that Diana Rogers, 40, has been indicted on Aug. 10 and is being charged with capital murder, burglary and obstructing government operations.

Rogers was arrested for murder on April 9. According to court documents Rogers is accused of stabbing Diane Defoor, 58, with a kitchen knife and beating her with a wooden bowl. Defoor was found dead in a home on Maiden Ct.

Rogers appeared in Limestone County District Court before Judge R. Gray West on Monday, May 9.

Limestone County Investigator Stephen Ferguson said Rogers was found on the scene with her two children. Ferguson testified that the cause of death was due to a stab wound that pierced Defoor’s lung.

A Limestone County Grand Jury will now hear Rogers’ case.

