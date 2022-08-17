Deals
Legendary UAH hockey coach has passed away(UAH)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville legendary hockey coach Doug Ross passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday.

Ross started leading the Chargers hockey team in 1982 and carried the team to two club-level national championships before the team transitioned into the NCAA era.

During the team’s run in the NCAA, Ross picked up 376 wins, two of them being NCAA Division II National Championships in 1996 and 1998.

According to UAH, Ross had a 451-272-45 record, with 16 winning seasons and eight different campaigns with at least 20 victories.

Ross guided UAH to two College Hockey America regular season titles and two NCAA Division I tournament berths after the program transitioned for the 1998-99 season.

In 2021, Ross was inducted as a member of the UAH Athletics Hall of Fame Class for his remarkable tenure with UAH hockey.

According to UAH, prior to his time at UAH, Ross was an All-CCHA performer at Bowling Green from 1973-75 and represented America as a member of Team USA at the 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

UAH hockey had to suspend its program in 2021 after the team was left without a conference home.

Funeral arrangements for Ross will be announced in the coming days.

