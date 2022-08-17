Lawrence Co. GOP party apologizes for posting KKK image

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Republican Party is facing scrutiny from the Alabama House minority leader after posting a picture of the GOP elephant that had Ku Klux Klan symbolism in it.

The Lawrence County GOP posted on Facebook thanking its county party chairman on Sunday night. In the post, the party included an image of the Republican Party elephant. However, the elephant in the original post had three images that resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods in between the elephant’s legs.

This was the first post made on Facebook by the Lawrence County GOP. (Lawrence County Republican Party)

The post was taken down and reposted with the more traditional Republican Party elephant image. The Lawrence County Republican Party also issued an apology on Monday afternoon on Facebook stating:

“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The picture was then immediately replaced. As chairman I take full responsibility for the error- Shanon Terry.”

The Alabama House minority leader, Anthony Daniels, posted on Twitter expressing his disappointment for the Facebook post.

Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image. @TheDaleJackson pic.twitter.com/sf5j4QvneY — Anthony Daniels (@AnthonyDaniels) August 17, 2022

Lawrence County president of the NAACP, Jan Turnbore, said despite an apology from the Lawrence County GOP, the post should have never been made.

”The Republican Party needs to reach out, not only to retract this, not only to apologize, but make sure that this mindset of superiority does not have any kind of foothold in Lawrence County,” Turnbore said.

The Lawrence County NAACP plans to hold a news conference on Friday calling for the resignation of Lawrence County GOP Chairman Shanon Terry.

