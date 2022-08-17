Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area.

The closures will impact the southbound lane of Whitesburg Dr. between Noble Dr. and Sanders Rd.

Huntsville Utilities says that the closures will occur daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Huntsville Utilities)

Huntsville Utilities says that it expects the closures to last for approximately three or four weeks with the closures starting daily at 7:30 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution or seek an alternate route.

