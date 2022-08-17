IRS increasing teacher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Vibrant colors and numerous decorations greet students when they enter the kindergarten classroom of Monica Thrower.

She wants to make sure her classroom is the most exciting and best possible learning environment.

“I like my classroom to be inviting,” she said.

She said the money for her classroom comes from herself.

“Out of my own money,” she said. “It’s quite a bit.”

Classroom decorations are funded almost entirely by teachers.

Teachers often have to pay for their students’ supplies as well.

The IRS increased the refund amount teachers can receive up to $300 dollars a year, the first such change in over two decades.

Second grade teacher Amber Harry said she will take anything to help her pocket.

“Any amount of money we get to spend more on our classroom is nice instead of out of our pockets,” he said.

Harry said she appreciates the increase of expense deductions and believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction because teachers are spending upwards of $1,000 on extra things for their classroom,” she said.

Thrower agreed, but she still feels it’s not enough.

“It’s definitely not enough,” she said. “I’ve had some years where I’ve spent thousands on my classroom. We do get state money, and now that’s more than we’ve got in several years.”

Both teachers said they plan to use all $300 in expense deductibles.

