Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor will head to court in September after his bench trial was delayed on Tuesday.

This comes after Prosecutors requested a delay during court on Tuesday in order to review more evidence in the case. The request was granted.

Cranor was set to go before a Madison County District Judge due to the conflict of interest since he is a Huntsville city magistrate.

Cranor is facing a menacing charge which stems from an encounter in May where he is accused of pulling a gun on a man.

In the parking lot of the Huntsville Municipal Complex, where Cranor works, Bobby Lee says he confronted his wife and Cranor that night engaging in a sex act. Lee says Cranor then pulled a gun on him and put him in fear of his life.

Cranor has pleaded not guilty and claims his actions were in self-defense. However, the trouble for Cranor continued after that incident.

In July, Cranor was escorted out of the Magistrate Office at the Huntsville Municipal Complex and was placed on administrative leave.

According to sources, Cranor was found with a loaded gun, an extra magazine and knife in his bag at work which is a direct violation of city policy.

Cranor is still on paid administrative leave.

A city spokesperson says Cranor’s personnel hearing to address his violation is being scheduled.

If convicted on his menacing charge, Cranor could face six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.