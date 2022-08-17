Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed

Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
By Margo Gray
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor will head to court in September after his bench trial was delayed on Tuesday.

This comes after Prosecutors requested a delay during court on Tuesday in order to review more evidence in the case. The request was granted.

Cranor was set to go before a Madison County District Judge due to the conflict of interest since he is a Huntsville city magistrate.

Cranor is facing a menacing charge which stems from an encounter in May where he is accused of pulling a gun on a man.

In the parking lot of the Huntsville Municipal Complex, where Cranor works, Bobby Lee says he confronted his wife and Cranor that night engaging in a sex act. Lee says Cranor then pulled a gun on him and put him in fear of his life.

Cranor has pleaded not guilty and claims his actions were in self-defense. However, the trouble for Cranor continued after that incident.

In July, Cranor was escorted out of the Magistrate Office at the Huntsville Municipal Complex and was placed on administrative leave.

According to sources, Cranor was found with a loaded gun, an extra magazine and knife in his bag at work which is a direct violation of city policy.

Cranor is still on paid administrative leave.

A city spokesperson says Cranor’s personnel hearing to address his violation is being scheduled.

If convicted on his menacing charge, Cranor could face six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Motorcycle crash
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car at his home
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front their of home
IRS increases teacher deductions
IRS increasing teacher expense deductions for classrooms
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell