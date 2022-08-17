Deals
Have a glass of wine and get ready to laugh with Mad City Moms

“We just like to drink wine and talk smack.”
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some laughs and someone to relate to, Mad City Moms is going to be your new favorite podcast.

Madison locals Jamie Tô and Michele O’Connor are big podcast lovers. After sitting around talking about their favorite shows, they thought, why not create one? Now, the two friends sit together every week to drink wine and share about what’s going on locally, all things pop culture and of course, the ups and downs of mom life. They just happen to do so in front of microphones.

Pour yourself a glass of wine and get ready to laugh along with Jamie and Michele and all that’s going on in Mad City. You can find the podcast on Apple and Spotify as well as their website, themadcitymoms.com. Keep with more fun on Instagram, & Facebook.

