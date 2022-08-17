Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fatal crash on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway at Drake Avenue is impacting traffic flow on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., multiple units responded to a crash at the intersection. According to a Huntsville Police officer on the scene, a man tried to cross Memorial Parkway on foot. The officer said at least one car hit the pedestrian after he crossed over the barrier.

No charges have been issued and no drivers were detained at the scene.

All lanes were reopened at 6:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.