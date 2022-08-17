Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man allegedly in possession of nearly 20 firearms was arrested this week, according to an official with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, 46, was arrested on Aug. 15 for illegal possession of 18 firearms. He was indicted on the possession of an illegal firearm charge in July 2021. The federal indictment was unsealed by a U.S. District Court after Hollingsworth was arrested.
According to the indictment, Hollingsworth unlawfully possessed:
- Two Browning .22 caliber rifles
- One Taurus 9mm pistol
- One Winchester 12-gauge shotgun
- Three Remington 12-gauge shotguns
- Two Weatherby .30-06 caliber rifles
- One Fabico .22 caliber revolver
- One Heritage .22 caliber derringer
- One Glock 19 9mm pistol
- One Maverick 12-gauge shotgun
- One Browning 12-gauge shotgun
- One Burgo .22 caliber revolver
- One Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun
- One Taurus .45 caliber revolver
- One North American .22 caliber revolver
It was reported in August 2021 that the New Hope Police Department was searching for Hollingsworth.
The maximum penalty for illegally possessing a firearm is ten years in prison.
