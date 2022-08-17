Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man allegedly in possession of nearly 20 firearms was arrested this week, according to an official with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, 46, was arrested on Aug. 15 for illegal possession of 18 firearms. He was indicted on the possession of an illegal firearm charge in July 2021. The federal indictment was unsealed by a U.S. District Court after Hollingsworth was arrested.

According to the indictment, Hollingsworth unlawfully possessed:

Two Browning .22 caliber rifles

One Taurus 9mm pistol

One Winchester 12-gauge shotgun

Three Remington 12-gauge shotguns

Two Weatherby .30-06 caliber rifles

One Fabico .22 caliber revolver

One Heritage .22 caliber derringer

One Glock 19 9mm pistol

One Maverick 12-gauge shotgun

One Browning 12-gauge shotgun

One Burgo .22 caliber revolver

One Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun

One Taurus .45 caliber revolver

One North American .22 caliber revolver

It was reported in August 2021 that the New Hope Police Department was searching for Hollingsworth.

The maximum penalty for illegally possessing a firearm is ten years in prison.

