Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area.

Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Carmelo La’Shawn Collier, 18. On August 16, Collier was arrested.

According to Decatur Police, Collier gave officers a false name in an attempt to hinder their investigation.

Collier is charged with robbery 1st degree and obstructing justice using a false identity. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $62,500 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

