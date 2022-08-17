Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

Carmelo La'Shawn Collier
Carmelo La'Shawn Collier(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area.

Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Carmelo La’Shawn Collier, 18. On August 16, Collier was arrested.

According to Decatur Police, Collier gave officers a false name in an attempt to hinder their investigation.

Collier is charged with robbery 1st degree and obstructing justice using a false identity. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $62,500 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Limestone County Correctional Facility
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Nicholas Pierre Boudoin
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue

Latest News

Fayetteville Animal Services
Fayetteville Animal Services
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home
HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests