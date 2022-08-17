Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Construction worker dies after being critically injured on the job, authorities say

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a roadway intersection.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A construction worker in Alabama died after being critically injured while on the job.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a roadway intersection.

The sheriff’s office said a crew was pulling cable across the road when a vehicle ran over the cable, snagging it.

Prado was pinned between the cable and a work truck.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Limestone County Correctional Facility
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Nicholas Pierre Boudoin
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Huntsville Police investigating fatal crash on Memorial Parkway
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Parkway, Drake Avenue

Latest News

This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months