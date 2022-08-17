Cloudy, cool 70s and rain showers through the day

We are starting off our Wednesday morning with areas of fog to our north into Middle Tennessee.

Morning temperatures are cooler again in the 60s to low 70s with fairly dry air in place. A weak disturbance to the west will bring some light showers for the morning hours, especially for our western counties. Cloud cover will stay with us for the majority of the day leaving us mostly cloudy to overcast, highs will stay much cooler as a result with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely through the day with rainfall totals between a quarter and half an inch, especially for areas west of I-65.

Showers will come to an end overnight with some slow clearing, skies will be partly cloudy to start the day Thursday with morning temps in the middle 60s. Thursday will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the middle 80s, a few isolated showers and storms are expected into the afternoon. The humidity will start to creep back in for Friday and the weekend bringing us better chances at scattered rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, highs will remain below average in the middle to upper 80s.

Temps look to remain on the cool side headed into next week with an unsettled pattern.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.